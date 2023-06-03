Spring at Maine farmers markets — at least the ones I frequent in Greater Bangor — is often full of baby forms of spinach, kale and other greens. They are the first crops to be harvestable as the weather slowly moves from cool to warmer.

But other crops follow. Radishes, for instance, are an early season crop, as well as rhubarb. If you are really lucky, you’ll spot bundles of green garlic at the farmers market, a spring harvest of garlic that looks more like a scallion than the garlic bulbs sold in most grocery stores.

“Green garlic is simply garlic that has not been grown to typical harvest maturity so it hasn’t formed a large bulb yet and it also frequently hasn’t set up a scape,” said Caleb Goosen, organic crop and conservation specialist for the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

Garlic scapes, the central flower stalk of garlic, are a late spring favorite and have a distinctive waxy green color and curly end. Scapes have a pungent flavor that works well in pestos, vinaigrettes, pasta dishes and more. Those will be available soon in farmers markets as most growers remove the scapes to ensure that the plant focuses on sending energy to develop the garlic bulb, Goosen said.

But right now, and perhaps for not much longer, there’s green garlic. And now’s your chance to try it.

“[Harvesting] green garlic is simply pulling the entire plant. That means that plant won’t produce a garlic bulb,” Goosen said.

Green garlic can be used in recipes in a similar way you’d use a scallion or leek, Goosen said. It tastes like garlic, but has a texture closer to a scallion. Try it in stir-fries, soups, scrambled eggs or in place of scallions or garlic in recipes. One stalk can replace one clove of garlic.

Green garlic adds a springy note to classic scrambled eggs in this easy recipe. Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Green garlic scrambled eggs

Serves 1

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1 stalk green garlic, firm parts sliced thinly

pinch kosher salt

pinch ground black pepper

1 teaspoon unsalted butter

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, milk, garlic scapes, salt and pepper until well combined.

Melt the butter in a small skillet set over medium heat. Pour in the egg mixture and cook, stirring to scrape up the solidifying pieces. Continue until all the eggs have formed solid curds. Remove from heat and transfer to a plate.

Serve with your favorite toast. Recommended: your favorite whole wheat bread spread with butter and topped with thinly sliced French breakfast radishes and a sprinkle of salt.