The Portland Board of Public Education confirmed the school district’s new superintendent at a Tuesday night meeting.

Ryan Scallon was confirmed as Portland Public Schools’ superintendent in an unanimous vote on Tuesday evening, according to Tess Nacelewicz, a spokesperson for the Portland school district.

Scallon holds a business degree from the Wharton business school, a master’s degree in education in school administration from the University of Pennsylvania, and has experience as a teacher, principal and district administrator in Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

He will start as Portland schools’ superintendent on July 1, with a salary of $200,000.

Scallon will succeed Xavier Botana, who retires this month after seven years with the district.

Neither of the interim co-superintendents who replaced Botana, Melea Nalli and Aaron Townsend, applied for the position.

Scallon is married to a former teacher who is now director of a pre-service residency program for teachers and has three children.