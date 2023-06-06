The Portland Board of Public Education will vote to confirm Ryan Scallon as the next school superintendent on Tuesday.
Ryan Scallon is expected to be confirmed as Portland's next school superintendent. Credit: CBS 13

The Portland Board of Public Education confirmed the school district’s new superintendent at a Tuesday night meeting.

Ryan Scallon was confirmed as Portland Public Schools’ superintendent in an unanimous vote on Tuesday evening, according to Tess Nacelewicz, a spokesperson for the Portland school district.

Scallon holds a business degree from the Wharton business school, a master’s degree in education in school administration from the University of Pennsylvania, and has experience as a teacher, principal and district administrator in Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

He will start as Portland schools’ superintendent on July 1, with a salary of $200,000.

Scallon will succeed Xavier Botana, who   retires this month after seven years with the district.

Neither of the interim co-superintendents who replaced Botana, Melea Nalli and Aaron Townsend, applied for the position.

Scallon is married to a former teacher who is now director of a pre-service residency program for teachers and has three children.

