PORTLAND – Northern Light Mercy Hospital is one of 25 cancer centers nationwide and the only one in Maine selected to be a program leader for this year’s “Living Beyond Breast Cancer” survivorship series for young women affected by breast cancer.

“Living Beyond Breast Cancer” is a national nonprofit providing information and support to patients newly diagnosed, in treatment, in post treatment, and those living with breast cancer.

Through the program, two Northern Light Mercy Cancer Care oncology nurse navigators, Erin York and Sonya Perkins, will lead sessions to educate young women diagnosed with breast cancer on survivorship concerns, providing tools to navigate the long-term effects of treatment.

The Mercy Cancer Care team will partner with the Dempsey Center in South Portland to offer the four-part education program (June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, and Sept. 19).

For more information about the series, contact Ed Gilman at 207-879-3165.