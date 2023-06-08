Waldo County Technical Center honored the success of all students and awarded scholarships to graduating seniors during its annual Recognition and Awards Night on May 31.

Many WCTC programs presented Outstanding Student and Most Improved Student awards.

Winners of the Outstanding Student Award are:

Sean Paige, Auto Collision/Composites

Tyler Shaw, Automotive Technology

Noah Hosmer, Building Construction

Kricket Thompson, Culinary Arts

Kyle “KJ” Payson, Electrical Trades

Owen Bell, ESP

Gideon Murphy, Small Engines

Jeremy Moulton, STRIVE

Joshua Hills, Welding Technology

Winners of the Most Improved Student Award are:

Dakota Smith, Auto Collision/Composites

Landon Ryan, Building Construction

Gabriella Genthner, Culinary Arts

Luke Raven, Diesel Technology

Wyatt Evenson, Electrical Trades

Idella Spaulding, Explore CTE

Ryleigh Beeton, ESP

Dana Harriman, Small Engines

Sheriden Ingerson, STRIVE

Anthony Lepore, Welding Technology

WCTC awarded over $20,000 in scholarships this year to students attending college or entering the trades. Recipients are as follows:

Riley H. Boulay Memorial Scholarship:

Ivory Spaulding

Laura Warman

Holden Nichols

Tony Lapham Memorial Scholarship:

Holden Nichols

Crosby High School Alumni Scholarship:

Griffin Curtis

Tristan Bannister

Jared Enos Memorial Scholarship:

Anthony Lancaster

Paul D. Hamilton Scholarship:

Joshua Hills

Charlie Clark Trade Scholarship:

Joshua Hills

Howard and Doris Herbert Memorial Scholarship:

Madison Resh

Tanya Hubbard Memorial Scholarship:

Ryan Oliver

Ingredient Solutions Scholarship:

Shane Stanhope

Mikayla Berry

Sawyer Collins

Montgomery Ford

Jackson Food Pantry Scholarship:

Sean Paige

MELMAC Education Foundation CTE Scholarship:

Kyle “KJ” Payson

Floyd Thompson Memorial Scholarship:

Calvin Jewett

WCTC Retired Educators Scholarship:

Gabrielle Genthner

Olivia Lancaster

WCTC Success Scholarship:

Lauren Hall

Macey Morse

EMBARK Scholarship:

Sean Paige

Laura Warman

Naomi Agbuya

Brock Cassidy

Joanna Wilson

Students receiving Hamilton Toolship Awards were given tools needed for the trades they will be entering after graduation. These recipients are:

Aeden Barrett

Jonathan Pilley

Ryan Ordelt

Griffin Curtis

Joshua Hills

Brigham Graf

Calvin Jewett

Dylan Gallagher

Sean Paige

Luke Raven

Zachary Suitor

WCTC also recognized Kricket Thompson and Sydney Vogel, both of MVHS, who were recipients of Belfast Rotary Club Scholarships. Dylan Shibles (ELC) received the Rotary Toolship, which provided him with a toolbox and many tools to start him on his journey in the trades.