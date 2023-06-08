Waldo County Technical Center honored the success of all students and awarded scholarships to graduating seniors during its annual Recognition and Awards Night on May 31.
Many WCTC programs presented Outstanding Student and Most Improved Student awards.
Winners of the Outstanding Student Award are:
Sean Paige, Auto Collision/Composites
Tyler Shaw, Automotive Technology
Noah Hosmer, Building Construction
Kricket Thompson, Culinary Arts
Kyle “KJ” Payson, Electrical Trades
Owen Bell, ESP
Gideon Murphy, Small Engines
Jeremy Moulton, STRIVE
Joshua Hills, Welding Technology
Winners of the Most Improved Student Award are:
Dakota Smith, Auto Collision/Composites
Landon Ryan, Building Construction
Gabriella Genthner, Culinary Arts
Luke Raven, Diesel Technology
Wyatt Evenson, Electrical Trades
Idella Spaulding, Explore CTE
Ryleigh Beeton, ESP
Dana Harriman, Small Engines
Sheriden Ingerson, STRIVE
Anthony Lepore, Welding Technology
WCTC awarded over $20,000 in scholarships this year to students attending college or entering the trades. Recipients are as follows:
Riley H. Boulay Memorial Scholarship:
Ivory Spaulding
Laura Warman
Holden Nichols
Tony Lapham Memorial Scholarship:
Holden Nichols
Crosby High School Alumni Scholarship:
Griffin Curtis
Tristan Bannister
Jared Enos Memorial Scholarship:
Anthony Lancaster
Paul D. Hamilton Scholarship:
Joshua Hills
Charlie Clark Trade Scholarship:
Joshua Hills
Howard and Doris Herbert Memorial Scholarship:
Madison Resh
Tanya Hubbard Memorial Scholarship:
Ryan Oliver
Ingredient Solutions Scholarship:
Shane Stanhope
Mikayla Berry
Sawyer Collins
Montgomery Ford
Jackson Food Pantry Scholarship:
Sean Paige
MELMAC Education Foundation CTE Scholarship:
Kyle “KJ” Payson
Floyd Thompson Memorial Scholarship:
Calvin Jewett
WCTC Retired Educators Scholarship:
Gabrielle Genthner
Olivia Lancaster
WCTC Success Scholarship:
Lauren Hall
Macey Morse
EMBARK Scholarship:
Sean Paige
Laura Warman
Naomi Agbuya
Brock Cassidy
Joanna Wilson
Students receiving Hamilton Toolship Awards were given tools needed for the trades they will be entering after graduation. These recipients are:
Aeden Barrett
Jonathan Pilley
Ryan Ordelt
Griffin Curtis
Joshua Hills
Brigham Graf
Calvin Jewett
Dylan Gallagher
Sean Paige
Luke Raven
Zachary Suitor
WCTC also recognized Kricket Thompson and Sydney Vogel, both of MVHS, who were recipients of Belfast Rotary Club Scholarships. Dylan Shibles (ELC) received the Rotary Toolship, which provided him with a toolbox and many tools to start him on his journey in the trades.