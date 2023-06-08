A fire truck from the Brewer Fire Department is parked near the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge on Thursday in Brewer, Maine. Search efforts were underway after a man reportedly jumped from the bridge Thursday afternoon. Credit: Lindsay Putnam / BDN

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call the new 988 three-digit hotline or visit   suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Suicide prevention services can also be reached at 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

This story will be updated.

Area and state police and fire departments are searching for someone who jumped into the Penobscot River from the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Bangor and Brewer police arrived at the bridge, one of the three linking Bangor and Brewer, at 1:46 p.m. after an unidentified man was seen jumping off it, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The Maine Marine Patrol, assisted by Bangor and Brewer police and fire departments, were still searching the river shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday. A Maine Forest Service helicopter and the Maine Underwater Recovery Team were assisting with the search.

