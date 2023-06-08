The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Chris McLaughlin is the executive director of the Maine chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

Social workers across Maine are fierce advocates for inclusivity, equality and social justice. These tenets are such major components of our work that they are part of the social work code of ethics, the guiding principles and standards by which all social workers must practice. As the executive director of the Maine chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, I want to wish my fellow social workers and other human services colleagues around Maine a very happy Pride Month!

Pride Month is an opportunity to continue raising awareness and fostering understanding about the spectrum of identities and experiences within the LGBTQ+ community. It’s also an important time, though, to keep a keen eye on the continuing struggles this community is facing in our country, and beyond, and to take action to support this community.

Recognizing Pride Month in our communities, schools and workplaces gives us all a chance to celebrate diversity, foster inclusivity and show our LGBTQ+ neighbors, friends and family that they are seen, valued and loved. Sadly, though, these key notions of respect, compassion and empathy have been under attack, increasingly so this past year, all across the country. Over the past legislative session, the Human Rights Campaign identified more than 530 anti-equality bills advancing in more than 40 states. These include more than 225 anti-transgender bills and 125 bans on gender-affirming care. More than 70 of these harmful bills have already been enacted this year with 20 states having laws or policies banning gender-affirming care for youth under 18 years old.

I would also be remiss to not mention the global issues continuing to face the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, Uganda passed a law that calls for members of the LGBTQ+ community to be punished with life imprisonment and, in some cases, the death penalty. Currently, more than a third of countries worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex activity with 11 countries using the death penalty as a potential consequence. Additionally, 14 countries across the world criminalize transgender individuals.

While the Maine chapter of the National Association of Social Workers supported several bills introduced in the Legislature this past session that collectively would help to codify protections for gender-affirming care for youth and families in and outside of Maine, we unfortunately worked just as hard with several other partner coalitions and advocacy organizations to prevent many harmful bills from passing this year. These terrible bills, not unlike restrictions passed in other states, would have contributed to the ongoing attacks on LGBTQ+ young people and would have added to the almost 31 percent of transgender youth who are living in states that have passed bans on lifesaving and evidenced-based treatments. The National Association of Social Workers’ Maine chapter wants to offer our deepest appreciation to those legislators here in Maine who have worked tirelessly this session to fight back against legislation that sought to do harm to LGBTQ+ individuals, especially queer youth.

As a social worker who has worked with LGBTQ+ youth for my entire career, I’ve seen the benefits when young LGBTQ+ people have the support they need from the adults in their lives. This is especially true for transgender and gender-diverse youth. Gender-affirming care is necessary for transgender individuals of all ages to be healthy, safe, and supported in who they are. Every major medical association endorses the individualized and age-appropriate access to gender-affirming care. These endorsements reflect expert consensus that gender-affirming care is both medically necessary and lifesaving.

Research has shown that receipt of gender-affirming care among young people (aged 13 to 20) was associated with 60 percent lower odds of depression and 73 percent lower odds of suicidality. Other studies have found similar positive impacts on the mental health of transgender and nonbinary youth, including a nearly 40 percent lower odds of having a suicide attempt in the past year when they have access to gender-affirming hormone therapy. The research is clear. When LGBTQ+ youth live in affirming communities that do not stigmatize their sexual orientation or gender identity, these youth not only survive but thrive!

This Pride Month, I humbly ask our allies to reach out to local representatives and urge them to pass legislation that seeks to elevate LGBTQ+ identities in our state and not further oppress and marginalize these individuals. Please also keep in mind that LGBTQ+ individuals are quite literally under attack in this country (even here in Maine). Queer and transgender people, especially our children, are in danger.

Silence and inaction just aren’t options anymore. Allyship during Pride Month is bigger than sharing rainbow memes and wearing “Mom Hugs” T-shirts. As you celebrate Pride in towns and cities across Maine this June, please also embrace meaningful actions and a sense of urgency to bring about real change for the LGBTQ+ people in your lives and communities.