From the teacher who’d never hunted to the perseverance of a longtime hunter, there are so many great moose tales coming out of the Maine woods and we love to share them at the Bangor Daily News.

Here are a few memorable ones from recent years to get you excited for the 2023 moose hunt.

The County teacher who’d never hunted

When Carrie Reed was selected for a moose permit in 2022, it was a miraculous thing. Although the Aroostook County teacher had never hunted or shot a rifle before, she’d always wanted to go on a moose hunt. But she never imagined she’d be selected on the first try.

Read her fun story here.

The epic bow hunt

When the Altman family set out to catch a moose with friends, they did two unique things: They used a bow and arrow and caught the entire epic thing on video.

Read more here.

The man who waited 42 years

Gil Reed of Strong will finally participate in the annual Maine moose hunt this year after a 42-year wait. He had his permit deferred last year after he suffered a broken ankle and was unable to hunt. Credit: (Courtesy of Joan Reed

Gil Reed had applied year after year, through the decades for a moose permit and finally got one — only to injury himself and not be able to use it 2021. Fortunately, there was a silver lining and he finally got his chance a year later.

Read about Reed’s long wait — and the thing that finally got him his hunt.

Catching that trophy bull

Bernie Fortin had been on a lot of moose hunts. But for years, he’d been letting others take the glory. In 2021, it was his turn to bag the trophy moose.

Read his story here.

Have a moose hunt tale to share? Email Outdoors Editor Pete Warner at pwarner@bangordailynews.com!