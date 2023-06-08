From the teacher who’d never hunted to the perseverance of a longtime hunter, there are so many great moose tales coming out of the Maine woods and we love to share them at the Bangor Daily News.
Here are a few memorable ones from recent years to get you excited for the 2023 moose hunt.
The County teacher who’d never hunted
When Carrie Reed was selected for a moose permit in 2022, it was a miraculous thing. Although the Aroostook County teacher had never hunted or shot a rifle before, she’d always wanted to go on a moose hunt. But she never imagined she’d be selected on the first try.
The epic bow hunt
When the Altman family set out to catch a moose with friends, they did two unique things: They used a bow and arrow and caught the entire epic thing on video.
The man who waited 42 years
Gil Reed had applied year after year, through the decades for a moose permit and finally got one — only to injury himself and not be able to use it 2021. Fortunately, there was a silver lining and he finally got his chance a year later.
Catching that trophy bull
Bernie Fortin had been on a lot of moose hunts. But for years, he’d been letting others take the glory. In 2021, it was his turn to bag the trophy moose.
Have a moose hunt tale to share? Email Outdoors Editor Pete Warner at pwarner@bangordailynews.com!