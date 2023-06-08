A version of this article was originally published in The Daily Brief, our Maine politics newsletter. Sign up here for daily news and insight from politics editor Michael Shepherd.

The Democratic-led Legislature moved hastily overnight to set a Thursday vote in the Judiciary Committee on an abortion-rights measure from Gov. Janet Mills that has prompted major mobilization from the religious right over the last few months.

Here’s what to expect as the bill takes a key step in the legislative process.

The context: It adds up to the Democratic governor’s biggest expenditure of political capital after her 2022 victory over former Gov. Paul LePage. Abortion defined the campaign after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

While Mills burnished her credentials on abortion rights, she also repeatedly said that she wanted to keep Maine’s access laws as they were. In January, she announced her support for this measure and several others on the same topic.

The bill would put Maine’s abortion laws among the most permissive in the country, joining seven other states to allow doctors to perform abortions after fetal viability around 24 weeks. Those abortions are rare, with Maine seeing no abortions after 20 weeks in 2021.

Mills has said the measure is aimed at rare situations in which likely fatal anomalies are discovered late in pregnancies, often citing the story of a Maine mother who went to Colorado for an abortion because the current state law only allows exceptions to the viability if the life or health of the mother is in danger.

How it landed: The measure led Maine’s Catholic bishop to rebuke Mills, and it has become a cause for the anti-abortion movement. Opponents jammed the State House during a May hearing on the measure, with 650 of them alone signing up to testify and stretching the proceeding to the following morning. The evangelical Christian Civic League of Maine has called this bill and others “shocking examples” of abortion expansions.

That hearing was the last legislative word on the bill before the committee session set for Thursday. The delay of the bill has been a notable one, since it was released with enough Democratic sponsors to get it through both chambers and to Mills’ desk. Only seven legislative Democrats did not sponsor it, with some of them citing a range of reasons.

What’s next: Carroll Conley, the executive director of the civic league, questioned whether Democrats had the votes to pass the measure in a Tuesday interview with WVOM. But their move to set the hearing Thursday indicates that they believe they do, and Conley’s group and their allies responded overnight by urging opponents to pack the committee room on short notice.

Expect no more than minor changes to the measure, given that Mills has already ruled out a narrower exception to Maine’s current viability restriction targeted at fetal anomalies, similar to one recently instituted in New Hampshire. Democrats look set to send this bill to the floor.

Doing so will prompt a visceral reaction from opponents who have put a lot into their fight against a measure that remains likely to pass.

