HOWLAND — St. Leo the Great Church, located on River Road in Howland, has reopened the outdoor Our Lady of the Eucharist Shrine.

The beautiful outdoor shrine is a testament to the power of the Eucharist, the Body of Christ, born of the Virgin Mary, a key to the relationship between the Eucharist and the Virgin Mary. In the Eucharist is what we have received from Mary: the Body and Blood, our own humanity. As St. Thomas sings in his hymns for Corpus Christi: “This Body, born from a generous womb.”

The shrine is located behind the rectory next to the church with a Mass and prayer service on Saturday, June 10, at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Fr. Anthony Chinnaiyan, HGN (“Fr. Tony”), the administrator of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, will preside at the services and Masses.

For more information about future Masses and services at the shrine, call 207-794-6333.