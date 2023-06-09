JMG, a leading organization in Maine committed to empowering Maine students, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a $10,000 State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant. This significant grant will support our organization as we prioritize education, economic mobility, and community development, ultimately helping Maine students achieve their goals and career aspirations.

State Farm, renowned for its commitment to social responsibility and community enhancement, has recognized JMG’s outstanding contributions to empowering students and promoting community development. The $10,000 grant demonstrates State Farm’s commitment to fostering positive change by investing in organizations that make a significant impact.

JMG firmly believes that education is a cornerstone of personal and professional growth. With the support of the State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant, JMG will be provided the continued opportunity to invest in our education initiatives, ensuring that students from all backgrounds have access to quality educational opportunities. By investing in our students, JMG aims to equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to achieve their full potential.

Additionally, JMG recognizes the importance of economic empowerment in creating sustainable communities. The State Farm grant will enable JMG to continue our support of students in the classroom, where we provide financial literacy, career exploration, and experiences for students that allow them to take control of their economic futures, develop connections, and contribute to the vibrancy of local communities.

“We are incredibly grateful to State Farm for their generous grant,” said Craig Larrabee, president and CEO of JMG. “This funding will support our capacity and ability to provide our students a continuum of support.”

JMG extends its heartfelt gratitude to State Farm for its commitment to corporate social responsibility. Together, JMG and State Farm will continue to work tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of Maine students.

JMG partners with public education and private businesses to offer results-driven solutions to ensure all Maine students graduate, attain post-secondary credentials, and pursue meaningful careers. JMG is the largest statewide education nonprofit in Maine and is the only educational organization that provides a continuum of support to students from middle school throughout high school and onto post-secondary education and career pathways.

State Farm is a leading insurance company known for its commitment to social responsibility and community development. Through its Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant program, State Farm invests in organizations that work towards education, economic empowerment, and community development, ultimately helping people achieve their goals and improve their quality of life.