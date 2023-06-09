To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call the new 988 three-digit hotline or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Suicide prevention services can also be reached at 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

The Maine Marine Patrol is continuing to search for a man who was seen jumping from the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge between Bangor and Brewer on Thursday afternoon.

The Marine Patrol, along with the Bangor and Brewer police and fire departments, a Maine Forest Service helicopter and the Maine Underwater Recovery Team, searched the Penobscot River until 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources. The search is continuing Friday.

Bangor and Brewer police arrived at the bridge at 1:46 p.m. Thursday after an unidentified man was seen jumping off it.