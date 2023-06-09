A 39-year-old man has been accused of vandalizing the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta.

Justin Larrabee of Augusta was arrested on Friday and accused of defacing the memorial early on May 28, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He has also been charged in connection with a separate vandalism that occurred in Augusta in the days after the memorial was defaced.

Larrabee faces a Class C felony charge of aggravated criminal mischief. Further details were not available on Friday night.