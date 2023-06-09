LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department says a woman was seriously injured Thursday after her car crashed into a truck towing a utility pole to a previous crash site.

Police say the first crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lisbon Street and Prospect Avenue when a box truck took down low-hanging wires and snapped a utility pole.

When crews were towing a new utility pole to the scene at about 8 a.m., a vehicle crashed into it on Lisbon Street.

The pole went through the windshield of the vehicle, seriously injuring the woman driving.

Police say the woman is still in serious condition at Maine Medical Center.

This crash is under investigation.