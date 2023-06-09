Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. An air quality warning will be in effect over the Maine coastline as wildfire smoke starts to creep past a cold front to the state’s west. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Democratic-controlled panel is almost certain to recommend passage of the bill and send it to the chamber floors next week

Maine’s 2023 lottery is only days away. Here are some of our favorite moose hunting stories.

Being the oldest and largest festival, the Acadia Birding Festival attracts birders from all over the country.

While its plans have not been made clear, any changes in the Irving Oil business model will have broad impacts across the state.

Kristen Shorey and Brian Veneziano are seeking election to a three-year term in a district highly divided over library content.

ALSO: Meet the candidates running for Hermon Town Council

Golfing in Maine saw a huge boost during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and participation in the sport continues to grow.

While Maine will largely be spared, a trace amount of wildfire smoke could reach Maine later in the week when the weather pattern shifts.

The Bangor Mall has successfully hosted regular craft fairs throughout the year, so the Maine Micro Artisans should fit right in.

Maine Democrats set a quick vote on Janet Mills’ abortion bill

Old Town softball beats Ellsworth in back-and-forth quarterfinal

Special Olympics torch makes its trek to Orono from northern Maine

Police searching for man who jumped from Joshua Chamberlain Bridge

Piping plovers are hatching at Maine beaches

Presque Isle airport’s $30 million terminal expansion gets design money from city

Maine lawmakers to expand equal pay law to prevent racial discrimination

Developer wants to build Ellsworth’s largest housing project

An abandoned baby fox found in Portland is being rehabbed

Searsport residents aren’t ready to allow cruise ships to come to port

Fort Fairfield averts budget disaster by cutting nearly $1 million

Man killed in Damariscotta crash

17 historic gay bars to be showcased in Portland tour

If you see a squirrel with lumps all over, just leave it alone

Drag racing may have caused fatal Casco crash, police say

Brunswick girls stop South teams sweeping the tennis state championships