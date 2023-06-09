Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. An air quality warning will be in effect over the Maine coastline as wildfire smoke starts to creep past a cold front to the state’s west. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine Democrats delay vote on Janet Mills’ signature abortion-rights bill
The Democratic-controlled panel is almost certain to recommend passage of the bill and send it to the chamber floors next week
A few epic moose tales to get you excited for the 2023 hunt
Maine’s 2023 lottery is only days away. Here are some of our favorite moose hunting stories.
Observing birders is part of the fun at Maine’s largest festival
Being the oldest and largest festival, the Acadia Birding Festival attracts birders from all over the country.
What Irving Oil’s potential sale means for Maine
While its plans have not been made clear, any changes in the Irving Oil business model will have broad impacts across the state.
Hermon’s school board candidates offer opposing views of library book controversy
Kristen Shorey and Brian Veneziano are seeking election to a three-year term in a district highly divided over library content.
ALSO: Meet the candidates running for Hermon Town Council
Mainers are golfing more even as courses close throughout the state
Golfing in Maine saw a huge boost during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and participation in the sport continues to grow.
This is why wildfire smoke from Canada hasn’t reached Maine
While Maine will largely be spared, a trace amount of wildfire smoke could reach Maine later in the week when the weather pattern shifts.
Shop selling Maine-made goods will open this summer in the Bangor Mall
The Bangor Mall has successfully hosted regular craft fairs throughout the year, so the Maine Micro Artisans should fit right in.
In other Maine news …
Maine Democrats set a quick vote on Janet Mills’ abortion bill
Old Town softball beats Ellsworth in back-and-forth quarterfinal
Special Olympics torch makes its trek to Orono from northern Maine
Police searching for man who jumped from Joshua Chamberlain Bridge
Piping plovers are hatching at Maine beaches
Presque Isle airport’s $30 million terminal expansion gets design money from city
Maine lawmakers to expand equal pay law to prevent racial discrimination
Developer wants to build Ellsworth’s largest housing project
An abandoned baby fox found in Portland is being rehabbed
Searsport residents aren’t ready to allow cruise ships to come to port
Fort Fairfield averts budget disaster by cutting nearly $1 million
Man killed in Damariscotta crash
17 historic gay bars to be showcased in Portland tour
If you see a squirrel with lumps all over, just leave it alone
Drag racing may have caused fatal Casco crash, police say
Brunswick girls stop South teams sweeping the tennis state championships