Investigators say drag racing may have caused a crash that killed a 19-year-old in Casco on Wednesday morning.

Two cars were driving north on Tenney Hill Road about 7 a.m. when one of them left the road and hit several trees, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Chretien of Bridgton died at the scene, while 20-year-old Nicholas Centofanti of Casco was in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The second car involved had three people inside, all of them in their late teens or early 20s. It’s not clear whether the two cars crashed into each other and what caused the crash, but police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

“There is belief that maybe these cars were drag racing,” Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said. “If so, clearly it was a needless crash that didn’t have to happen.”

Last week was the beginning of what AAA calls the 100 dangerous days for teenage drivers. Thirty percent of teenage road deaths happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to AAA.

Several people, including some who know the victims personally, have stopped by the site of the crash.

“Just all around they were good, good kids. So, they’ll be sadly missed by a lot,” Angela Horta said.