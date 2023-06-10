HALLOWELL – Every year, Maine Public Health Association honors organizations and individuals who demonstrate leadership and selflessness in protecting the health of people in Maine with its public health awards. MPHA and the public health community celebrated this year’s award recipients at a ceremony on June 1.



“Public health workers and volunteers are committed to protecting and promoting the health of people and places. They are collaborative and mission-driven, going above-and-beyond to ensure community members have what they need to be healthy,” said Rebecca Boulos, MPH, PhD, executive director of MPHA. “Our award recipients have supported the health needs of some of our most underserved community members, shown resilience and resourcefulness in navigating complex health systems, and put values into action.”

This year’s award winners:

Kristen Miale, President of Good Shepherd Food Bank, received the Association’s highest distinction, the Presidents’ Award for her strong leadership in expanding community-based partnerships and promoting access to culturally relevant foods. In her work, Kristen emphasizes that hunger is rooted in systemic inequities and injustices that cause and perpetuate poverty.

New England Arab American Organization received the Public Health Program of Excellence Award for its“Together Home is Here” initiative, serving the needs of populations with limited access to health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children’s Oral Health Network of Maine also received the Public Health Program of Excellence Award for its “Maine Virtual Dental Home Initiative,” servingthe oral health needs of children in Maine through virtual care delivery.

Cindy Blanchette, Program Director, Pink Aroostook, Cary Medical Center, received the Ruth S. Shaper Memorial Award in recognition of her dedication to public health, community service, family, and faith.

Amber Lombardi, CEO/Founder of Mainely Teeth, received the Phebe Conrey King Access to Healthcare Award for her significant contributions to increasing access to oral health care for adults and children in Maine.

Madelene Cyr, Community Health Promotion Specialist, City of Portland Public Health Division, received the Pamela M.B. Studwell Tobacco Policy Award, recognizing her dedication, persistence, and passion for improving lives and advancing best practice tobacco policies in Maine.

Scott Morelli, City Manager, South Portland,received the Public Health Policy Champion Award, recognizing his leadership and commitment to improving public health and advancing health equity in the City of South Portland.

Emily Bader, Health Care Reporter, The Maine Monitor, received the Public Health Journalism Award, recognizing herdedication and persistence in health journalism – sharing the most important and compelling untold stories.

Rinck Advertising received the Public Health Business Champion Award, honoring its public health media campaigns and commitment to a people-first work culture.

Benjamin Hummel, Project Director of the Maine Community Health Worker Initiative, received the Public Health Rising Star Award for his efforts to protect and promote the health and well-being of the people of the State of Maine.

Peggy Haynes, Director, Elder Care Services, MaineHealth, received the Unsung Hero Award, recognizing her tireless commitment to improving policies and care systems for older adults in Maine.



“Every day, we are grateful for the efforts of Maine’s public health community and appreciate the thoughtfulness of those who take the time to nominate their colleagues for a public health award. We are fortunate to have such a committed public health workforce here in Maine,” said Noah Nesin, MD, immediate past-president of MPHA and chair of the awards nominations committee.

Visit https://mainepublichealth.org/about-us/awards for a list of past award winners.