University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer its hands-on virtual summer learning series July 5 to Aug. 5.

The series presents more than 20 workshops on a wide variety of topics. Originally launched in 2020 to provide additional educational opportunities for youth during the pandemic, it continues to play an important role in helping to alleviate some of the learning loss that occurs each summer.

The series features engagement-building activities in the fields of arts and crafts, food and nutrition, STEM, marine science and aquaculture, animal science and agriculture, and more. Participants logon and learn from a diverse range of knowledgeable UMaine staff and volunteers. The workshops also provide opportunities to learn more about the 4-H program and to connect with other youth from across Maine. All materials needed to complete the hands-on activities will be mailed to participants at no cost.

Workshops are free with optional sliding scale fee and open to all youth ages 5–18. Registration is required, and can be done on the UMaine Extension 4-H Summer Learning Series webpage (https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/summer-learning/).

For additional information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 207-581-3877 or jessica.brainerd@maine.edu.