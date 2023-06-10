Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am a Central Maine Power customer and use less than 500 kilowatt hours (kWh) a month. In January 2022 I decided to change from the standard offer supplier for my electricity to a Maine company that buys hydroelectric power as I am committed to reducing my use of fossil fuels due to climate change.

My 21-month contract with CN Brown is to purchase their Green Choice power at 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour. Each month on my bill I see what I am paying for my electric supply (hydroelectric power) and distribution (the electric lines on my street to my home). The current CN Brown Green Choice kWh price is higher now but still lower than the standard offer.

The cost for the CMP standard offer electricity supply per kilowatt hour in 2023 is 17.63 cents.

You can see I am saving money. Go to the Maine government Office of Public Advocate website at https://www.maine.gov/meopa/electricity/electricity-supply to see what options you have.

Please join me in reducing your fossil fuel use as well as save money. Thank you.

Pam Person

Orland