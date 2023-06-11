Bangor’s Anna Connors crosses the finish line during the 400 meter dash at the New England Outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Members of the Bangor track and field team congratulate Anna Connors after she won the 400 meter dash at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Kareema McKenzie from Windsor, Conn. (from left), Rosa Linda Volpintesta from Bethel, Conn., and Ginny Mullen from Lewis Mills, Conn., compete in the 100 meter hurdles at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Brewer’s Easnadh Nobel-To’olo competes in the long jump at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium on June 10, 2023, in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
York shotputter Matt Charpentier competes at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium on June 10, 2023, in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Spectators cheer athletes on during the 4×800 meter relay at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Staff prepare for the girls 100 meter hurdles final at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Runners race in the boys 4×800 relay at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium on June 10, 2023, in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Orono’s Will Francis competes in the long jump at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium on June 10, 2023, in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Lewiston’s Makenna Drouin competes in the 100 meter dash prelims at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Drouin moved onto the finals and finished sixth in the event. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Staff prepare for the girls 100 meter hurdles final at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Miles Burr (left) from Mt. Desert Island and Darwin Jimenez from Methuen, Mass., finish neck and neck in the 100 meter dash finals at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Jimenez finished first and Burr second. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Poland athlete Nolan Garey celebrates after finishing second in the 110 meter hurdle finals at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Fans cheer from the bleachers during the 1600 meter run at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins (left) and Noble High School’s Maddox Jordan hug after competing in the 1600 meter run at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Collins finished fourth in the event and Jordan finished third. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Onlookers cheer during the girls 1600 meter run at the New England outdoor championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Houlton’s Teanne Ewing competes in the 1600 meter run at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Ewing finished third in the event. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Members of the Pinkerton Academy track and field team cheer on their teammates running the 4×100 relay at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Athletes warm up on the infield during the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Jacob Coates from Bishop Hendricken School in Warwick, R.I., competes in the 400 meter dash in the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Event staff lower the hurdles for the girls 300 meter hurdles race at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Scarborough’s Emerson Flaker receives a fourth place medal for her performance in the 400 meter dash at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Orono distance runner Ruth White leads the pack during the 3200 meter run at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Ruth finished first in the event. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Athletes socialize during a break in action at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Athletes warm up in the infield in front of a crowd at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, for the New England outdoor track and field championships on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Brewer’s Lauren Vanidestine competes in the triple jump during the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Vanidestine placed fifth in the event. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Event staff waiting for the beginning of the 800 meter run at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Rowan Carter of Marshwood High School in South Berwick (from left), Kauan Bento of Bridgewater-Raynham High School in Bridgewater, Mass., and Miles Burr of Mt. Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor, Maine, compete in the 200 meter dash at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
A member of the event staff raises a flag before the start of the girls 200 meter dash at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Bangor’s Anna Connors finishes first in her heat and second overall in the 200 meter dash at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Spectators line the fences at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Athletes wait for their leg of the 4×400 relay as spectators watch from the bleachers above at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Bangor runner Anna Connors stands on top of the New England Track & Field Championship podium for the 400 meter dash at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Harriett Barber of Manchester Central, N.H., finished second; Xenia Ray of West Warwick, R.I. finished third; Emerson Flaker of Scarborough, Maine, finished fourth; Olivia Walters of Brookfield, Conn., finished fifth; Morgan Hayward of Apponequet, Mass., finished sixth. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
Orono runner Ruth White stands on top of the New England Track & Field Championship podium for the 3200 meter run at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. Megan Moran of Westfield, Mass., finished second; Erin VonHousen of Chariho Regional, R.I. finished third; Chase Gilber of Lyme-Old Lyme, Conn., finished fourth. Alexa Ciccone of Cheshire, Conn., finished fifth; Kathryn Marchand of Trumbull, Conn., finished sixth. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
The top finishers of the 1600 meter run stand on the podium at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. In first place Patrick Gandini of Guilford High School in Guilford, N.H.; in second Soheib Dissa of Newton High School in Sandy Hook Conn.; in third Maddox Jordan of Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine; in fourth Charlie Collins of Hampden Academy in Hampden, Maine; in fifth Francis Porrini III of Bristol Central High School in Bristol, Conn.; in sixth Emmett Johnson of Mohawk Trail Regional School in Shelburne Falls, Mass. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
The top finishers of the boys long jump stand on the podium at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. In first place Christopher Hergott of Hamden High School in Hampen, Conn.; in second Billy Albertson of Skowhegan High School in Skowhegan, Maine; in third Alex Huynh of Stoughton High School in Stoughton, Mass.; in fourth Corbin Flewelling of Old Town High School in Old Town, Maine; in fifth Avery Cipcic of Suffield High School West in Suffield, Conn.; in sixth Antonio Wiafe of Saint John’s High School in Shrewsbury, Mass. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
The top finishers of the girls 1600 meter run stand on the podium at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. In first place Katherine Bohlke of Newington High School in Newington, Conn.; in second Cary Drake of York High School in York Maine; in third Teanne Ewings of Greater Houlton Christian Academy in Houlton Maine; in fourth Ruth White of Orono High School in Orono, Maine; in fifth Anna Omelchenko of Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Conn.; in sixth Lucy Moran of Branford High School in Branford, Conn. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
The top finishers of the boys shot put stand on the podium at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. In first place Jacob Cookinham of Bishop Stang in Dartmouth, Mass.; in second Matt Charpentier of York High School in York, Maine; in third Winslow Sightler of Burlington High School in Burlington, Vermont; in fourth Toby Brown of Nashua North High School in Nashua, N.H.; in fifth Theo Puterbaugh of Parker Charter Essential in Devens, Mass.; in sixth Thomas Matlock of East Lyme High School in East Lyme, Conn. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
The top finishers of the 200 meter dash stand on the podium at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. In first place Stylz Mitchell of Xavier High School in Middletown, Conn.; in second Miles Burr of Mt. Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor, Maine; in third Rowan Carter of Marshwood High School in South Berwick, Maine; in fourth Noah Colangelo of Killingly High School in Killingly, Conn.; in fifth Taeshawn Berry of Windsor High School in Windsor, Conn.; in sixth Deandre Duncan of Harding High School in Bridgeport, Conn. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
The top finishers of the 200 meter dash stand on the podium at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. In first place Lisa Raye of West Warwick High School in West Warwick, R.I.; in second Anna Connors of Bangor High School in Bangor, Maine; in third Avery Rueckert of Old Saybrook High School in Old Saybrook, Conn.; in fourth Brinlee Gilfillan of Colchester High School in Colchester, Vermont; in fifth Aida Wheat of Kennett High School in North Conway, N.H.; and in sixth Xenia Raye of West Warwick High School in West Warwick, R.I. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
The top finishers of the girls triple jump stand on the podium at the New England outdoor track and field championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on June 10, 2023. In first place Sarah Moore of North Yarmouth Academy in Yarmouth, Maine; in second Lily MacDonald of Norwell High School in Norwell, Mass.; in third Tayla Pelletier of Windham High School in Windham, Maine; in fourth Shakira Cadet of Durfee High School in Fall River, Mass.; in fifth Lauren Vanidestine of Brewer High School in Brewer, Maine; and in sixth Ryleigh Garrow of Colchester High School in Colchester, Vermont. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN
