Healthy Acadia invites you to explore the benefits of tai chi practice with Nina Zeldin and Julie Daigle, on Thursday, July 6 from 5 to 6 p.m., via Zoom. “Tai Chi to Nourish the Mind and Body” will offer a relaxing and restorative introduction to tai chi practice with Tai Chi for Health instructors Nina Zeldin and Julie Daigle. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Tai chi, an ancient Chinese martial art, offers a transformative path to enhance both physical and mental well-being through deliberate, flowing movements that synchronize mind and body. Often described as a moving meditation, tai chi harmonizes with the principles of nature and nurtures inner strength. These gentle, graceful exercises fortify the body, cultivate mental equilibrium, and foster overall health and harmony.

Today, tai chi has become a global practice, embraced in every corner of the world for its remarkable benefits. The efficacy of tai chi is backed by scientific research, demonstrating its potential to alleviate and even prevent chronic ailments such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. Regular tai chi practice has been found to enhance balance, bolster the immune system, and diminish stress. In essence, tai chi has the power to improve virtually every facet of one’s well-being.

In this one-hour session, Healthy Acadia’s Nina Zeldin, community health coordinator Tai Chi for Health Institute Master Trainer, and Julie Daigle, community health coordinator, and Tai Chi for Health instructor will introduce tai chi principles while leading participants in movements from three of tai chi’s most popular styles; Chen, Yang, and Sun.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-7623.

Tai Chi for Health exercises are suitable for people of all ages and physical abilities. Nina recommends exploring the information provided through the following links in preparation for the session:

Nina Zeldin has served as Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health Program since its launch in 2014. She teaches six to eight community classes each week and coordinates classes for Healthy Acadia’s Community Instructors. To date, over 2,500 people have participated in the program. Populations reached include older adults, children, people in recovery from substance misuse, and developmentally challenged children and young adults. As Maine’s sole Tai Chi for Health Institute Master Trainer, Nina is able to certify new tai chi instructors and recertify existing instructors.

Nina’s passion for sharing the health benefits of Tai Chi for Health Institute (TCHI) programs springs from her own experience. Regular tai chi practice helps her manage symptoms of the chronic health conditions she experiences, and she finds joy in helping empower others to improve their health and well-being. Visit https://taichiforhealthinstitute.org/instructors/instructor/?instructor_id=15117 to view Nina’s TCHI certifications and upcoming Instructor Training Workshops. Visit https://healthyacadia.org/ha-tcfh to explore Healthy Acadia’s community tai chi courses.

Julie Daigle, Community Health and Development Coordinator with Healthy Acadia and certified Tai Chi for Health Instructor, brings to this month’s mindfulness practice over 30 years of personal mindfulness and movement practice and certification in several mind-body-spirit modalities, such as tai chi and several styles of yoga practice.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.