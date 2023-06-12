Four seniors who were selected both Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in their respective conferences headline the list of finalists for the Dr. John Winkin Mr. Baseball Award and the Miss Maine Softball award.

The awards go to the state’s best senior players.

Old Town’s Gabe Gifford and Bangor Christian’s Jason Libby were the Dr. John Winkin Mr. Baseball Award finalists, who each earned both honors, while Bucksport’s Ella Hosford and Searsport’s Ana Lang were the Miss Maine Softball players who captured both accolades.

Gifford was the Player and Pitcher of the Year in the Penobscot Valley Conference’s Class B North conference while Libby earned both honors in PVC Class D North.

Hosford earned both awards in PVC Class C North while Lang captured both in PVC Class D North.

The other baseball finalists are South Portland High School pitcher-third baseman Andrew Heffernan, Oxford Hills of South Paris pitcher-shortstop Eli Sohren, Oceanside of Rockland shortstop-pitcher Alex Bartlett, Oak Hill of Wales pitcher-infielder Kyle Delano and Sacopee Valley of South Hiram pitcher Carson Black.

The other Miss Maine Softball finalists are Hermon High shortstop-pitcher Lyndsee Reed, Monmouth Academy pitcher Brooklyn Federico, Oxford Hills catcher Kayden Morse and Biddeford High pitcher-shortstop Charlotte Donovan.

All 13 finalists were picked as the Players of the Year or Most Valuable Players in their respective conferences with Gifford, Libby, Hosford and Lang adding Pitcher of the Year to their resumes.

Ten of those players will be playing in regional championship games later this week.

Heffernan has led South Portland to a spot in the A South Regional title game, while Gifford’s Old Town Coyotes are in the B North final, Sacopee Valley is in the C South final and Bangor Christian is in the D North championship game.

All six girls are in regional title games: Donovan in A South, Morse in A North, Reed in B North, Federico in C South, Hosford in C North and Lang in D South.

Even though Searsport is in D South, it is in the D North Penobscot Valley Conference.

The winners of the award will be announced at the Senior All-Star games at St. Joseph’s College in Standish. The baseball games are on June 20 and the softball games on June 21.