The Maine Community Foundation has named Rebecca Yturregui as vice president, donor engagement.

Yturregui has nearly 30 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations and was most recently vice president, donor relations and philanthropic impact, at Combined Jewish Philanthropies in Boston. She is based in MaineCF’s Portland office and oversees donor engagement.

“For 40 years, MaineCF has connected people and resources together to build a better Maine,” Yturregui said. “I am excited to build on this history and deepen relationships that carry forward this essential mission. And, of course, it is so good to be home.”

Yturregui was raised in Winthrop and lives on Orr’s Island with her family.



The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.