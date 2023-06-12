BREMEN — The Bremen Library will host an informal meet the candidates event on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to noon to help voters cast their ballots for the June 24 municipal election.

The Bremen Library is located at 204 Waldoboro Road, next to the Bremen Town Office.

The two candidates for one Select Board position, Wendy Pieh and Walter Voskian, have agreed to attend this informal meet and greet event.

Others have also been invited to attend, including candidates for re-election Christa Thorpe for School Board and Walter Radloff for Planning Board. Bruce Poland is also running for Harbor Committee but is unable to attend.

The Bremen Municipal Election is on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by the town meeting at 2 p.m. Absentee ballots are available now by contacting or going to the town office. A sample ballot can be found on the town website http://www.bremenmaine.org/ under “Announcements”.