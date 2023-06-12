PORTLAND — Spinnaker Trust is pleased to announce that Eben Jose, CFA, has been named vice president, client advisor, director of private markets. In his new position, Jose will work directly with families to address and manage their long-term investment needs and goals.

“We are thrilled to add Eben to our client advisory team,” said Amanda V. Rand, Esq., president, CEO, and principal of Spinnaker Trust. “This is a natural extension of the investment strategy work he’s been doing. We’re looking forward to having him work more closely with individuals and families to help them achieve their financial goals and build a legacy for future generations.”

Jose, who most recently served as vice president, director of fixed income and alternatives, has more than a decade of experience working in finance. Before joining Spinnaker, Jose worked at Santander Bank as a senior portfolio risk analyst, assisting in the management of its commercial lending portfolio. Josejoined Spinnaker Trust in 2014 and has overseen the strategic management of the firm’s public and private alternative investments, while also formulating Spinnaker’s fixed-income investment strategy.

A native of Boothbay, Jose received his bachelor of arts degree in economics and film studies from Boston College. He currently serves as the chair of the Board of Directors for LearningWorks and has served on the board of the Friends School of Portland, and Lift360. He is also a member of CFA Society of Maine. Jose lives in Falmouth with his wife and two sons.

Spinnaker Trust is a Maine bank chartered as a non-depository trust company that manages over $2.5 billion for a global clientele. Spinnaker provides a wide range of financial services, including investment management, trust and estate planning, and tax services. Spinnaker brings technical expertise, broad knowledge and integrity in judgement, all while embracing new technology as a means to improve the client experience. Founded in 2001, Spinnaker guides their clients toward their investment goals, helps them manage and grow their assets and works hard to ensure that their legacy is ready and waiting for future generations. For more information, visit www.spinnakertrust.com.