AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine voters may have the chance to settle the debate over the state flag design.

The House of Representatives voted 75-63 Monday to agree with the Senate in supporting an amended bill that would let voters pick an official state flag design by referendum.

Last week, the House initially voted to pass a bill from Rep. Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, to replace Maine’s current flag featuring the state seal with the original 1901 design featuring a pine tree and blue star on a buff background. The Senate voted the following day to approve an amended version from Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, that would let voters decide on the design.

Monday’s House vote means the Legislature will likely now send that version to Gov. Janet Mills, although final votes are needed in both chambers. They could come this week.

Want the latest political news? Subscribers of Pocket Politics get breaking news and analysis on their phones before the stories go anywhere else. Text POLITICS to 207-288-7412 to get in. First two weeks are free, $3.99/month after that. Cancel any time. All links to the site are free.

After becoming the nation’s 23rd state in 1820, Maine did not have an official flag until 1901, when it adopted the lone pine flag with a design credited to Adjutant General John T. Richards.

That flag flew until 1909, when the state switched to the current design featuring the state seal on a blue background. State records do not indicate why lawmakers voted that year to switch to the current design.

Support for the original lone pine flag has grown in recent years, with proponents arguing it is seen flying on houses and featured on stickers, apparel and political campaign materials, as well as being more unique than the current design that resembles numerous other state flags.