A convenience store clerk narrowly escaped an abduction during a Sunday night robbery.

A man entered the Circle K on Broadway about 11:45 p.m. and brandished a weapon, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

The Circle K clerk pushed a panic button to alert police.

The robber stole items, threatened and then attempted to abduct the clerk, who managed to escape, McAmbley said.

The suspect then stole the clerk’s silver 2001 Toyota Avalon with Washington state plates reading BSW5858, according to McAmbley.

McAmbley described the suspect as having a light complexion, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing between 130 and 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with a black hoodie underneath, gray hat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either the stolen vehicle or the suspect can call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384 or call 207-947-7382, ext. 3, to leave an anonymous tip.