Two men were wounded in a Sunday night shooting in Canton.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. at a Canton Point Road home, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a 45-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his hip. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Soon after, a second man turned up at the Lewiston hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, which wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Police believe both men were wounded in the same shooting.

A person of interest has been identified, and there is no threat to the public, but police have not yet said whether any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.