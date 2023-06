Baristas at a coffee shop in Brunswick will be picketing outside their place of employment.

Baristas at Little Dog Coffee Shop unionized last fall. Following an overwhelming majority vote over the weekend, they will picket outside the shop on Main Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day this week.

They accuse the owner, Flaherty Retail of Maine, Brunswick LLC, of the business of unfair labor practices and failing to fix broken equipment.