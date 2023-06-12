The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Maine has ambitious goals to transition to renewable energy and reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions. It is becoming increasingly clear that offshore wind power is likely to play a role in that transition.

With that in mind, lawmakers are considering legislation that furthers the development of not just wind energy generation, but also perhaps, growing an industry to build the components and technology used for that generation, including port facilities.

Rather than leave decisions about the siting and growth of the industry to private companies or the federal government, this legislation would give the state more control over the location and growth of the industry in Maine.

It is important that the state move forward now before other states develop and grow their own industries, potentially leaving Maine behind.

“Maine has a world-class offshore wind resource,” according to a report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Maine should be in charge of developing that resource and the state and its people should reap the financial benefits, as much as possible.

To this end, the Maine Legislature is considering several bills related to offshore wind power. One directs the Maine Public Utilities Commission to increase the amount of wind power generated in Maine through a series of procurement contracts. This is a foundational first step in jumpstarting offshore wind energy development in the state by increasing the demand for this clean energy source.

The bill contains provisions about hiring local workers and protecting the state’s lucrative lobster fishery. This latter provision earned the legislation praise from some in the lobster industry, support that is vitally important if the offshore wind industry is to develop in Maine. The bill also requires engagement with the many communities impacted by offshore wind development, including Wabanaki people in Maine.

Another bill, which dovetails with the procurement legislation, focuses on the standards for the development of port facilities to support this new industry. It does not say where that port should be but emphasizes the quality of jobs.

Provisions from this bill have now been combined with legislation, backed by Gov. Janet Mills, that has passed initial votes in both the Maine House and Senate. Coupled with the procurement legislation, this can put Maine in a good position to develop and grow a cleaner energy source while creating a wide range of high-quality new jobs in Maine.

A labor and climate advocacy group released a poll Monday showing that Maine people support offshore wind development here and want it done with appropriate protections for Maine workers.

In addition to diversifying the state’s energy supply and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building an offshore wind industry, including port facilities, in Maine has the potential to create thousands of jobs as part of a growing international industry.

Lawmakers and the governor now have the chance to grow this burgeoning industry in a way that benefits Maine people, while safeguarding the state’s environment and marine economy.