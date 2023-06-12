Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I strongly support the implementation of a paid family and medical leave program in Maine that includes both small businesses and self-employed individuals. As a small business owner and parent, I faced a heartbreaking situation when my daughter needed extensive medical treatment in California. Due to financial constraints, I couldn’t stay with her throughout her recovery. Access to a comprehensive paid leave program would have prevented this unfortunate circumstance.

Maine’s proposed paid family and medical leave plan is the result of three years of bipartisan collaboration, incorporating active listening, learning, and actuarial analysis. Crafted by Mainers for Mainers, it considers our state’s unique needs.

Of note is the support from the small business sector. As a small business owner, I understand the financial challenges associated with granting leave to employees or business owners. However, investing in our workforce’s well-being brings long-term benefits. Paid leave programs have been shown to improve employee retention, morale, and productivity.

By implementing paid family and medical leave, we provide a safety net for hardworking Mainers facing circumstances like mine. It allows them to prioritize family health without the added burden of financial stress or job loss.

I urge readers to contact their elected representatives and encourage a “yes” vote on LD 1964, and I urge legislators to pass and fund the bill. This will help ensure Maine remains a compassionate and supportive environment for all residents. Our families’ well-being and business success depend on it.

Megan Smith

Milford