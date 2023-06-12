Sometimes, all young people need is a little inspiration to try something new.

That’s why USA Archery has teamed up with Marvel Studios and some of its superheroes to introduce the sport to children across the country, including on Saturday as part of the Penobscot County Conservation Association’s annual Family Fun Day.

The event — Archery is for Everyone! Try Archery — will teach youngsters the basic skills to safely and effectively shoot a bow and arrow. That program, organized by USA Archery, will provide not only instruction but a free custom Marvel Studios poster, along with other prizes and giveaways.

“USA Archery entered into a special promotion with Marvel Studios and we are one of only 125 clubs in the country, and only two in Maine, that were selected,” said PCCA Vice President Daniel Bell, who also is a certified USA Archery instructor and trainer.

Marvel Studios has joined USA Archery to promote the Archery is for Everyone! Try Archery program nationwide. Credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Bell said copyright rules prevent him from providing more details about Marvel’s contributions for the Try Archery session.

“We’ve got a lot of really cool stuff to give away,” Bell said with great excitement.

Bell said PCCA, in continuing its commitment to introduce young people to various outdoor pursuits, has purchased all new bows, arrows and targets to help provide participants with a quality experience.

He said the club hopes to organize archery classes for youth and adults in the near future.

Family Fun Day is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the PCCA property on the banks of the Penobscot River at 570 North Main St. in Brewer. And if you’re not interested in archery, there will be numerous other offerings including fly fishing and fly tying with Penobscot Fly Fishers, an air gun range, spincasting, canoe rides with Penobscot River Keepers and a scavenger hunt.

Participants can also meet game wardens and representatives of the Maine Trappers Association, Operation Game Thief, Boy Scouts and the Atlantic Salmon Federation, as well as people from the Penobscot Soil and Water Conservation District. There also will be a face painting booth.

There will also be displays and activities geared toward adults.

Bell said it takes the efforts of many volunteers to pull off an event the magnitude of Family Fun Day.

“If it’s a nice day out, we expect a pretty large crowd,” Bell said. “We have a lot of volunteers from our board and our members who come out, volunteer and help out. It’s a pretty big deal for us.”

Family Fun Day will be held rain or shine and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Free snacks and a lunch will be provided and food also will be available for purchase.

Donations to PCAA to support its programs are welcome.