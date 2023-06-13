PORTLAND — The Catholic Foundation of Maine has awarded more than $1 million and counting in endowment dividends this year, providing welcome assistance to parishes, schools, and other religious organizations.

CFM endowments are established by individuals and families to support various Catholic ministries and programs, including student tuition, seminarian education, lay continuing education, maintenance and renovation of churches, Catholic Charities Maine, Hispanic ministry, music ministry, parish social ministry, childcare, pro-life initiatives, and more.

“The Board of the Catholic Foundation and I are very grateful for the generous philanthropy of our donors, both past and present, who invest in the future of our churches, schools, and nonprofit organizations,” said Elizabeth Badger, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of Maine. “We are very blessed that each year Foundation grants help people through projects that do so much, from repairs to renovations, beautification and updating, keeping the faith and keeping us warm, our grant distributions are impactful.”

The Catholic Foundation of Maine is a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit, governed by a lay-led Board of Trustees from throughout Maine which serves and is dedicated to providing opportunities for anyone to give to an endowment or establish a new one. There is no minimum gift.

Since its inception in 2003, CFM has provided nearly $10 million through its annual distribution process. It currently manages more than 130 endowments (a list can be found at www.catholicfoundationmaine.org). CFM accepts gifts of cash, checks, insurance, bequests, and property. You can also set up a charitable gift annuity, a type of planned giving that will ensure you have enough money to meet your needs while alive but then will transfer any remaining assets to CFM upon your death.

If you would like to know more about endowments, bequests, or would like to join the dedicated group of trustees, please contact the Catholic Foundation of Maine in confidence at 207-321-7820 or info@catholicfoundationmaine.org.