Free, family-friendly concerts to be held on July 7, July 21, July 28, and Aug. 4

WATERVILLE — Waterville Opera House is delighted to announce the eighth consecutive year of Waterville Rocks, a series of four free family-friendly outdoor concerts with music ranging from folk and Americana to rock and soul. This year’s lineup will include The Weight Band with Chris Ross, Dustbowl Revival, Will Evans Trio, and Griffin William Sherry, all at downtown Waterville’s Head of Falls.

“We are thrilled to bring free live music to our community again this year!” said Michelle Sweet, executive director of the Waterville Opera House. “Waterville Rocks attendance has steadily grown with each passing year since 2016, and we’re hoping the bands joining us this year will bring out the greatest crowds yet. We’ve booked bands across the musical genre spectrum, and there is sure to be something for everyone. As always, endless thanks to our amazing sponsors for helping us continue this summer tradition.”

The first Waterville Rocks concert, scheduled for Friday, July 7, will be held in tandem with Opening Night of the 26th annual Maine International Film Festival and will feature The Weight Band with Chris Ross. Presenting a dynamic set of classic Americana that draws upon roadhouse rock, funky swamp pop, blues, country soul, and folk music, The Weight Band originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock barn of Levon Helm in an effort to carry on the musical legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group The Band. Joining them is singer-songwriter Chris Ross, who spent a decade tucked away on the coast of Maine developing music much like Maine itself: humble yet dramatic, severe yet sweet, cold and resonant with a nearby fire throwing heat.

The second concert in the series is scheduled for Friday, July 21, and includes a performance by Dustbowl Revival, an always evolving group of string and brass players who push the boundaries of what American roots music can be. After spending years on the road, selling out hometown shows at LA’s famed Troubadour, headlining festivals, and wowing crowds from Denmark to China, Dustbowl Revival is bringing their joyful, booty-shaking soul songs and cut-to-the-heart folk-rock ballads to Central Maine.

Will Evans Trio will headline the third concert scheduled for Friday, July 28. Hailing from the Atlantic coastline of Rhode Island, Evans spent the last decade as the frontman for the New England-based roots rock outfit Barefoot Truth. Showcasing his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, Evans displays technical mastery of live-looping in his shows that include the didgeridoo, hand pan drum, percussive beatboxing, acoustic guitar, and layers of soulful vocals.

Griffin William Sherry will perform on Friday, Aug. 4 for the final concert. In 2011, Sherry co-founded the independent band The Ghost of Paul Revere, capturing the hearts and minds of countless fans with a series of acclaimed releases and sold-out shows everywhere. In 2019, his song “The Ballad of the 20th Maine” became the official Maine State Ballad, securing The Ghost of Paul Revere’s place in Maine music history. Living somewhere in-between modern catharsis and American myth, Sherry continues to grow strong roots in the ever-evolving genres of folk, Americana, and rock & roll.

Waterville Rocks is presented by Waterville Creates and the Waterville Opera House and made possible by the generous sponsorship of the following businesses and organizations: City of Waterville, Colby College, MIFF 26, Camden National Bank, Central Maine Chevy, and The Proper Pig.

Music starts at 7 p.m., with a beer garden and food truck by The Proper Pig opening at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for their enjoyment. In the event of rain, Waterville Rocks concerts will be performed inside the Waterville Opera House.



Waterville Rocks is a free, family-friendly concert series held in downtown Waterville. Established in 2016 by local business leaders and arts-focused organizations, Waterville Rocks has become an annual community celebration of all-things-music held in the great outdoors. Keep up to date on all the latest news at watervillecreates.org/operahouse/waterville-rocks/.

Waterville Opera House has been bringing the magic of the performing arts to audiences of all ages since 1902. This beautifully restored, 810-seat theatre hosts high-quality community theatre, dance, concerts, comedy, and educational programming. As part of the artistic community working to make Waterville a key arts destination, WOH encourages an appreciation for the performing arts and its creative expression by consistently producing exceptional performances for residents and visitors. We firmly believe that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and serve as an economic engine. For more information, visit operahouse.org.