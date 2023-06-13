TROY, New York — Annika Bragg of Winterport, who is studying mechanical engineering, has made the dean’s honor list for the spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

The Rensselaer’s dean’s honor list is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term. During the course of almost two centuries, Rensselaer has built a reputation for providing an education of undisputed intellectual rigor based on educational innovation in the laboratory, classroom, and studio.