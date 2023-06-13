Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I’m writing regarding the social work education loan repayment bill that is currently looking to get funding. This bill is very important to all Mainers.

This issue is significant; I’m one of the many individuals who had to get student loans in order to pursue her dreams.

I’m a social worker who practices therapy in a private setting in Bangor. Because of the private setting I work in, I’m not eligible for student loan forgiveness. My speciality is working with children who have suffered abuse and others who have been oppressed and marginalized. Many of my clients are lower income.

Is my work with clients any less important and necessary just because I work in the private sector? According to student loan forgiveness practices, it is. I had to take a job in the private sector to cover the high cost of my student loan payments. Due to these high payments, I’m unable to put extra money into the economy, especially small businesses in Bangor, Holden, Brewer.

I’ve witnessed the impact of this issue in our community. Many of the social workers I graduated with had to take out student loans in order to pursue their dreams of helping people in Maine. Social workers tend to work long hours and put much of their own money into supplies and the necessary education needed for our licenses. We’re unable to give back to our community economically.

Ending student loan debt is necessary.

Meredith Torrey

Holden