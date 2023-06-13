PORTLAND — The Chinese and American Friendship Association of Maine are sponsoring free, although donations will be accepted, hour-long, tai chi classes on Saturday mornings beginning at 9 a.m., starting on June 24 continuing to Aug. 26, near the rose garden in Portland’s Deering Oaks Park.

These lessons will be led by Karen Morency, who is a professional tai chi instructor with decades of experience. Morency is a CAFAM member. Tai chi/Qigong is an ancient Chinese mind-body exercise that is about moving more of your body parts with ease and awareness, opening up energy flow, circulation, and enhancing balance and strength. In addition to tai chi, Morency is a Restore Your Core Instructor, a Cranial Sacral Myofascial Release practitioner, and a published author. Tai chi is relatively easy to learn and, for many, it often continues as a lifetime journey.