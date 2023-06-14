Registered nurses can now earn a family nurse practitioner master’s degree

BANGOR — Beal University has taken an important step to address the nursing shortage in Maine by launching a new MSN-FNP degree program at the university. An aging population coupled with a shortfall of primary care physicians have created a huge demand for effective healthcare in the state. Beal’s MSN-FNP initiative is designed to help.

Beal University’s master of science in nursing – family nurse practitioner (MSN-FNP) program is an accredited master’s degree program for registered nurses who wish to expand their knowledge in advanced nursing practice. Through theoretical and practical experiences, the FNP curriculum builds upon the nurse’s experiences. Family nurse practitioners are similar to nurse practitioners in the level of care they provide but their roles are very different when it comes to the populations they care for. An FNP is a type of NP that focuses specifically on caring for patients of all ages and their families.

“Beal’s MSN-FNP program is an accelerated online program that can be completed in 20 months, explained Dr. Colleen Koob, Beal University’s academic dean. “The program will begin this September. Successful graduates will be prepared to sit for the national certification exam for family nurse practitioner.” Dr. Koob further added, “Our goal is to educate new FNP’s and strengthen our healthcare system and the health of our communities.”

With an increased emphasis on preventive care and demand for healthcare services, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a job growth increase of 40 percent for nurse practitioners through 2030. Beal University’s new FNP program will play an important role in meeting the expanding demand for health care.

Founded in 1891 as Bangor Business College, Beal University has evolved into a comprehensive institution with diverse academic offerings that serve a wide range of students in the state of Maine and beyond. Beal focuses on providing programs that give students real-world skills for careers in high-demand fields. For more information visit beal.edu.