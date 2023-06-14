A disagreement between two Allagash officials led to an assault charge and the threat of a lawsuit against the town and one of its selectmen.

Kim McBreairty, a former Allagash Zoning Board member, was arrested June 1 for allegedly threatening Selectman Joel Jackson Jr. with a firearm and assaulting him.

Both men told Aroostook County sheriff’s deputies they threw punches after the other swung first, according to the police report. McBreairty suffered a broken leg and is convinced Jackson attacked him because of disagreements over sewer repairs. He plans to sue the town and the selectman, he said.

“I will be suing the town of Allagash and Joel Jackson for my injuries when this is all settled. I will prove my innocence,” McBreairty said Tuesday evening.

McBreairty wanted to speak to Jackson, who is also the town’s code enforcement officer, about what he called “illegal” sewer repairs of old equipment that should have been replaced and not repaired, he said. He alleged Jackson came to his home, yelled at him and threw the first punch, which hit McBreairty in the face.

McBreairty admitted to having a 9mm firearm in his possession, which he said he did not point at Jackson but showed him in order to stop his alleged aggression.

“After he hit me, I did reach in and I hit him back. He tried to get out and I held the door shut. He kicked the pickup door open and the door struck [my leg] and tore ankle ligaments,” McBreairty said.

Jackson left him lying on the ground, McBreairty said, at which point he called the sheriff’s office.

McBreairty was appointed to the Zoning Board in March, following the town’s annual meeting. The day after the incident, he received a letter from selectmen saying he was no longer on the Zoning Board, he said.

The Bangor Daily news obtained a copy of the letter from First Selectman Karie Kelly. McBreairty also posted a photo of the letter on social media.

The letter, dated June 2, states, “Kim McBreairty as of today you are no longer on the zoning board in Allagash affected immediately June 2, 2023 by order of selectpersons Karie Kelly and Joel Jackson Jr.”

“At this moment, the town has not been served with any lawsuit,” Kelly said Wednesday. “The third selectman was acting in self-defense as far as I know.”

Kelly declined further comment.

Attempts to reach Jackson were not immediately successful.

Deputies Lucas Hafford, Adam Bouchard and Erica Pelletier investigated the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m. June 1, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

McBreairty was upset about someone performing sewer repairs without a permit, and wanted Jackson to come to his home to discuss the situation, according to the police report.

Jackson told deputies he received a message from McBreairty, who seemed intoxicated. Jackson went to McBreairty’s home, where McBreairty approached him with a pistol in his hand, pointed at the ground. McBreairty came to Jackson’s truck and punched him in the head, police said.

Jackson said he returned punches and McBreairty fell down, and Jackson left the property for fear of being shot, according to the deputies’ report. Jackson suffered cuts and bumps to his face and refused medical attention.

Deputies arrested McBreairty for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and assault. He was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center for a broken leg and later made bail, police said.

McBreairty said he is working with a lawyer, whom he did not name, to file a lawsuit against the town and Jackson. He said he is experiencing blurred vision and headaches and has difficulty walking because of injuries he received from the incident.

“I feel the town of Allagash will be liable for my injuries because I was within my rights to protect myself on my own property,” he said.