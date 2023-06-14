Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest point in 22 months.

There are now 38 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 44 the day before and down from 50 a week earlier.

Of those, five people are in critical care and one was on a ventilator, state data show.

Maine hasn't seen COVID-19 hospitalizations fall this low since July 31, 2021, when 37 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus. That comes as hospitalizations dipped below 100 in April for the first time since mid-December. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations were this low was early during the surge of the delta variant in Maine. The variant spread rapidly among unvaccinated Mainers and caused hospitalizations to rapidly spike north of 200 by mid-September 2021. The subsequent omicron variant outbreak pushed COVID-19 hospitalizations to even higher levels before peaking at 436 in January 2022.