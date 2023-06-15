To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The body of the man who jumped from the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge last week has been found.

Christopher Henry, 42, of Bangor jumped from the bridge spanning the Penobscot River between Bangor and Brewer about 1:46 p.m. last Thursday, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

His body was found downriver of the Interstate 395 bridge across the townline in Hampden, the department said Thursday.

Investigators determined the man who jumped was Henry after find his vehicle and identification abandoned in a parking lot near the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge.

His body has been taken to a local funeral home.