Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Social workers are committed to their careers, helping all individuals in communities throughout Maine. Now more than ever is the time for Appropriations Committee members of Maine to look toward the mental health future of our state and make a solid statement about their commitment to change by funding the social work loan repayment program through LD 632.

Maine’s economy suffers when mental or behavioral health needs go unmet, so providing an answer to one of the root causes can provide a significant impact on hundreds of social workers currently struggling to pay their student loans while serving Maine’s children, families, older adults, those with substance use disorders, or struggling with health and mental health concerns.

Student debt and the lack of competitive pay for social workers in Maine have forced many qualified would-be therapists to avert the field or move out of state. The behavioral health care crisis cannot be addressed if it lacks the professionals needed to do the work. These behavioral healthcare workers are so vital to the overall well-being of our society.

LD 632 is a path that will provide a sustainable financial future not only for those who live in Maine and are in need of mental health support but for the empathetic problem-solvers that are committed to providing support for the holistic health of All Mainers. While funding society’s equitable programs is important, financially supporting those who do the work is vital.

Lori Pelkey

Enfield