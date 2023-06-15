Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

As people contemplate which candidates to support in the upcoming elections, it is vital they vote for their grandchildren’s interests, not their own. For me, that means I will be focused on four issues: climate change and global warming; women’s right for agency over their own bodies and reproductive rights; gun violence in America; and the protection of our democracy from white nationalists hell bent on turning the clock back to a time that never was.

Any candidate who refuses to support these core issues won’t get my vote.

These issues, among others, will determine the quality of life for our grandchildren. Those concerns dwarf others like the effective corporate tax rate, supposed threats from trans people, drag shows and screeds about stolen elections.

I urge other voters regardless of age (I am 71, by the way) to vote in the interests of their grandchildren; even if they may have to wait for future grandchildren to arrive!

For the sake of future generations, we must look beyond our immediate concerns and act to preserve America’s promise of freedom and self-determination.

Tony Hamlin

Milo