Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I think the 49-page indictment of the United States of America v. Donald J. Trump reveals indisputable evidence that the former president is a clear and present danger to our national security and American democracy.

We are now at an inflection point to see if congressional Republicans will demonstrate an allegiance to a government based on the rule of law or continue to remain what I view as loyal cult sycophants to Trump. In 1974, their choice was the rule of law. How things have changed 50 years hence.

David Basley

Ashland