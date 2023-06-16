PALERMO — Building Construction students from Waldo County Technical Center had the opportunity this year to use their carpentry skills to help another school. Palermo Consolidated School was in need of two new dugouts for their baseball field and when Mark Bolster, the Building Construction instructor heard of the community-based project, thought it was a natural fit for the second-year students in his program.

While building the dugouts, students learned conventional framing, roofing, siding, rise over run, angles and how to build rafters. Students enjoyed the project so much that they agreed to come back after graduation to finish up the second dugout with Bolster.

Joanna Wilson, who graduated from Searsport District High School this month, stated, “I really liked the roofing and installing the metal brackets to rafters because it was a challenge. I am very competitive with everything, even with a board. I am going to do it even if it is hard. I want to get it done. Time flies — it’s very entertaining because you’re always doing something here.”

Laithe Allen, another SDHS graduate who returned to help build the last dugout said installing roofing shingles helped him get over his fear of heights.

Saje Gilmore, also a recent graduate from SDHS said, “I liked the whole project. Building and framing is something I enjoy. I like hands-on work. That is why I’m here. It’s a great experience.”