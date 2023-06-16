Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I would be in favor of the new design for Maine’s state flag if it appeared as it did on the front page of the June 15 edition of the Bangor Daily News. The tree pictured there more closely resembles a pine tree than the other more cartoonish designs I’ve seen, which seem to feature a spruce tree.

Let’s remember that Maine is the Pine Tree State and give a proper representation of that tree.

Wendy Andresen

Camden