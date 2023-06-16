Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Why is there an immediate rush to change the state flag? If change is being considered, why are there only two choices? Before making any change, let’s think about it.

The existing flag looks fine, but it’s true that it isn’t very distinctive. Other states have similar flags, and it would be good to have something more unique.

The proposed new/old flag, with just a star and a mongrel-looking tree, looks like something created by a seven-year-old on a bad day. It was replaced over a century ago and should be totally rejected now.

Maine has a long and outstanding artistic tradition. Why can’t we come up with a design that is unique, pleasing and somehow related to Maine? Someone, perhaps even the Bangor Daily News, could sponsor a design competition where people submitted their ideas, perhaps paying an entry fee to do so. After the entries were winnowed down to a few, we could vote for a new flag in November 2024, giving us another good reason to go to the polls.

Lawrence E. Merrill

Bangor