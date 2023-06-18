Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The Maine public advocate and Versant Power have recently agreed to an eventual $10 per month increase in the rates charged by the utility. In other words, Versant customers in northern and eastern Maine will see a new rate hike of $120 per year, starting in January.

Versant and Central Maine Power are some of the least popular mid-sized and large utilities in the nation.

Versant is owned by Enmax, which is owned by the city of Calgary in Canada, whose residents enjoy electric rates half of the 28 cents per kilowatt hour Versant now charges. Where’s all that money going? Probably to pave sidewalks, build skating rinks and keep taxes low in Calgary.

It’s more than ironic. The “government takeover” of our utilities has already happened. It just wasn’t our government.

Gary Friedmann

Town councilor

Bar Harbor