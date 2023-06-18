Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I usually admire Gwynne Dyer’s columns in the Bangor Daily News, but I think his most recent contribution (June 13) is full of misinformation.

To begin: his assertion that war is a human hunter-gatherer legacy is off the mark. Hunter-gatherers are among the most peaceful societies on earth. In fact, organized warfare became a problem with centrally organized states, i.e. “civilization.” Furthermore, what is often referred to as “tribal warfare” appears to be largely a response to pressures originating from the colonial expansion of so-called civilized states.

As for our “closest living relatives, chimpanzees,” they are no more closely related to us than bonobos. These primates, unlike chimpanzees, are known for their peace-keeping behavior.

In short, there is no reason to blame our evolutionary past for modern warfare.

William A. Haviland

Deer Isle