Spinnaker Trust is pleased to announce that Blaine Grimes, chief ventures officer for Gulf of Maine Research Institute, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Grimes brings more than 30 years of experience in both the private and public sectors to Spinnaker’s board. In her position leading GMRI’s Gulf of Maine Ventures group, Grimes draws on the organization’s ocean science and climate expertise to advance business ideas, coalesce investment, lead partnerships, and create opportunities for innovation that contribute to economic opportunity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Blaine to our board,” said Spinnaker Trust Board Chairman Dick Curran. “She brings a unique blend of expertise and experience in impact investment and venture capital. She’s the perfect fit to help guide the work we’re doing to help our clients achieve their financial goals and grow their assets for future generations.”

He added that as clients increasingly look for opportunities to align their financial planning strategies with their concerns about environmental sustainability and climate change, Grimes brings important perspective to the table. In 2012, Spinnaker Trust launched a Fossil Fuel Free Portfolio to meet growing investor demand for investment vehicles that meaningfully address climate change while providing competitive returns. Spinnaker initially developed the portfolio at the request of Unity College, helping it to become the first college in the nation to divest its assets from companies with significant carbon reserves.

Grimes is a former trustee and board chair of the Maine Venture Fund, a current board member and chair of the Portland Development Corporation, and she serves on the board of GMRI’s for-profit subsidiary company, True Fin Seafood. Previously, she held senior management positions at IDEXX Laboratories and The VIA Group. Blaine received her undergraduate degree from Amherst College and her M.B.A. with Distinction from Harvard Business School.

“Spinnaker Trust is a company that has distinguished itself through excellence in its wealth management practice as well as its deep commitment to client and community service,” Grimes said. “I am delighted to join the board of this exceptional (woman-led) organization.”



Spinnaker Trust is a Maine bank chartered as a non-depository trust company that manages over $2.5 billion for a global clientele. Spinnaker provides a wide range of financial services, including investment management, trust and estate planning, and tax services. Spinnaker brings technical expertise, broad knowledge and integrity in judgement, all while embracing new technology as a means to improve the client experience. Founded in 2001, Spinnaker guides their clients toward their investment goals, helps them manage and grow their assets and works hard to ensure that their legacy is ready and waiting for future generations. For more information, visit http://www.spinnakertrust.com.