When outdoor enthusiasts think about Washington County, they often cite blueberries, lobster, scenic coastal venues and productive fishing rivers as some of the key attractions to the region.

But the folks who ride all-terrain vehicles want everyone to know that Down East Maine has plenty to offer for those who enjoy motoring along the trails.

That’s why Whitney’s Tri-Town Marine has taken the lead to support the Machias ATV Jamboree, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and several other entities, will feature riding, live music, games and plenty of food and beverage offerings.

“We’re targeting ATV clubs from around the state,” said Dave Whitney, owner of Whitney’s Tri-Town Marine and an ATV rider who has seen a tremendous surge in interest for the sport during the last couple years.

His boating business branched into the motorsports realm only last year when it began selling Argo ATVs, and the response has been tremendous, he said. Whitney’s Tri-Town Marine quickly became one of the top Argo dealerships in North America, Whitney said.

Thus it appears people Down East are joining the growing ranks of folks from across the state who are turning to ATVs as a recreational pursuit. The Machias community is eager to demonstrate what the area has to offer.

The Sunrise Trail Coalition and the Machias Ridge Riders Trail Club are among the groups that will benefit from the jamboree, which is being held at Middle River Park in Machias.

The Machias Ridge Riders will help get the jamboree rolling with a twilight ATV ride starting at 7 p.m. Friday. At 7:30 p.m., the fun moves to the Inn at Schoppee Farm, where the Stillwaters Band will play as participants enjoy fire pits and yard games.

Saturday’s events at Middle River Park include an ATV scavenger hunt led by the Machias Ridge Riders and a walking scavenger hunt directed by the Downeast Coastal Conservancy. Both will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An ATV parade through Machias is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and begins at Middle River Park and ends at Crows Nest Shops. Riders will gather at 3:30 p.m. at the Pellon Center.

“If you’re into ATVs, who doesn’t want to ride on the road up Main Street?” Whitney said.

Door prizes and the winner of the 50-50 drawing will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

The jamboree will conclude with live music from the Cook N Lamb and the Steele Hill Band from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Middle River Park stage.

Whitney said the Machias ATV Jamboree has tremendous value for the town and the region.

“You could look at it from the standpoint of economic development for Machias, people coming to spend money in the town, but it brings awareness to the importance of the trail systems,” Whitney said.

Whitney said there is excellent ATV infrastructure that provides opportunities in Washington County. The Sunrise Trail, which runs from Ellsworth to Ayers Junction near Dennysville, provides a gateway to more great riding.

“That trail connects all of the ATV trail systems throughout Washington County,” Whitney said. “At one point, I know we had at least 600 miles of trails and most of them are on dirt, dirt roads, log roads, and you can easily access from Machias to Grand Lake Stream or anywhere.”

Whitney said another benefit of the Down East trail system is that it’s convenient and manageable without a high level of difficulty riders might face on some trails elsewhere in Maine.

“We want people from around the state to know about our system,” he said.